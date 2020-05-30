Chrissy Teigen pledges to donate $200,000 to bail out protesters across the country

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters.

She first pledged $100,000, announcing it on Twitter.

Then, 15 minutes later -- after a Twitter user called the protesters "rioters and criminals" -- Teigen upped the ante.

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," she wrote.

Teigen is one of many celebrities who have chosen to donate to bail out funds to those protesting in Minnesota and across the country. Seth Rogen, Steve Carrell, Don Cheadle, Abbi Jacobson and Janelle Monáe have all said they've donated funds.

