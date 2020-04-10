Local church holds annual Good Friday Cross Walk

West Union Assembly of God in Doddridge County held their annual Good Friday Crosswalk on April 10th.

Congregants carried 10-foot wooden crosses throughout the community as a reminder to Christ's passion walk.

The walk was a total of 11.5 miles.

This was conducted with attention to the CDC's social distancing protocols to ensure the health and safety of those participating. The group was limited to 10 people each and refrained from making contact with each other or those they passed along the walk.