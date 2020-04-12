Churches celebrate Easter virtually and with drive-ins

Easter is happened a little differently this year. Whether that’s virtually or with a drive-in service, people still came together.

The pastor of LifeWay Bible Fellowship held a drive-in service. He said it doesn’t matter how they celebrate as long as they’re able to.

“Our forefathers have come into this great land to establish freedom, freedom of religion,” Horne said. “We must declare that freedom whether in a parking lot or wherever you may be,” he said.

Locals are happy that they were able to partake in a service for the holiday and agree with pastor Hornes statement.

“You got an opportunity to come out and worship, whether it’s drive-in, drive-thru, especially on Easter Sunday when he has risen, it’s like, I love being here,” Harrison County local, Greg Swiger said. “You still get the atmosphere even though you’re sitting in your car,” he said.

Many churches that held their services online are available to rewatch on Facebook.