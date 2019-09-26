City Fire Department Adds Two Vehicles to Fleet

Bridgeport City Council and employees were met with a surprise upon arriving for Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Parked in the municipal lot were two new emergency vehicles – an additional ambulance no. 518 and the replacement of Bridgeport fire truck 522.

“They arrived a couple weeks ago and had to be equipped,” said Fire Chief Phil Hart. “The ambulance still has to be inspected by the state and then will be ready to roll.”

In total, the vehicles cost about $1 million.

“The ambulance was paid for through escrow and the engine was purchased as a demo that had some modification to it,” Hart said. “It was an emergency purchase to replace another one.”

In mid-February, Hart and Captain Steve Gallo approached City Council about the condition of truck 522, a 2005 pumper which had been out of commission for about a month. The vehicle, which had clocked over 40,000 miles, had problems with the Jake brake and electrical components within the engine.

To potentially repair the unit would have required a complete overhaul of the wiring system which would be costly and perhaps not even successful. Even if brought back to a good working state, the truck likely had only another three to four years before it would need replaced.

Hart and Gallo stated that replacement was a timely issue as it is difficult to get the larger ladder truck across some city streets and rural areas. They said a demo was available that could be spec’d out exactly like the current truck 522. Council thereafter voted to take $578,000 from the capital reserve fund for the purchase of the demo unit.

The addition of the two new vehicles will enable the department to better serve the community.

“Every day there is an increase in demand as population rises, business construction takes place and projects are ongoing at the (North Central West Virginia) Airport,” Hart said. “It is increasing our call volume and demand for all types of fire, EMS and rescue.”

The department now has three ambulances; two which respond and one which serves as a reserve, two fire engines, one based at the sub-station in White Oaks and the other at the Main Street station, a 100-foot platform ladder truck based at the sub-station, a 75-foot quint which serves as combination ladder/pumper combination; based on Main Street and a heavy duty rescue squad used to respond to car accidents.

Council, staff members and some community members who were arriving for the meeting were able to see the shiny new vehicles before they ever made their first fire or emergency calls.