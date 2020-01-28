City approves placement of sharps containers

Officials with Milan Puskar Health Right have received the go ahead on ordering the containers. Now, officials are preparing for placements.

Morgantown city officials approve placement of sharps containers.

Officials have not finalized exact spots but plan to place them in areas of concern.

"We are very grateful to the city for taking us up on the offer," Executive Director, Laura Jones. "We know that it caused a great deal of thinking and understanding of what's happening in our community in a way that people have not thought about before."

Officials with Health Right hope to expand placement of boxes if successful.