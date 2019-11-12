City assures residents they are ready for winter weather

With the wet and snowy conditions on the way, the city of Morgantown wants the residents to know they are prepared for the worst.

"We are getting ready for the storm, if things do get bad, we'll be ready for it," said Interim Public Works Director and Engineer, Damien Davis.

Davis says the residents can get a little uneasy when the colder seasons come around.

"I know a lot of times the first storm of the year people can get a little excited."

That's why the city notified the public Monday that they are prepared for the wintry weather conditions ahead.

"We currently have crew on staff, on midnight shift and we've got treated salt...most of our trucks are already prepped for winter maintenance," Davis explained. He went on to add that police will be patrolling traffic if need be.

However, they also want to remind the residents that they have responsibilities too.

"Residents are responsible for clearing their sidewalks, they have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks after a snow event has ended," said Davis.

Chairman Matthew Cross of the Morgantown Pedestrian Safety Board, says residents also need to be aware not just because of snowy conditions, but also because of the loss of daylight.

"During the darker months now you gotta watch out for the kids, if your a child or your a walker please get yourself lit up at night with reflective gear its really critical to be seen because if your wearing dark clothing at night, even in a lighted area, you cannot be seen."

There are also a few tips they have for drivers who may brave the conditions.

The National Highway Traffic Administration recommends just a few steps for motorists to keep in mind when operating their vehicles in snowy conditions, the first one...make sure you can see out your windows. Keep them clear of fog, snow, ice, and dirt.

They also suggest driving at a slower pace and avoiding sudden movements and stops.