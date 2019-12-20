City council crafts work plan to address problems downtown

Complaints of criminal activity, drug usage and homelessness were considered at an October Morgantown city council meeting. Since then, officials crafted a work plan to address the problems downtown.

Downtown Morgantown has had trouble with homelessness and drug addiction. City council members have come up with a work plan to change those issues.

According to the work plan, a four-pillar approach is made up of strategies and tasks officials will perform on a time schedule.

"The work plan is a great frame work but not really a plan," said Executive director with Milan Puskar Health Right Laura Jones.

Jones says the work plan can help the long-term issues but says short-term needs to be taken care of first.

"Getting people into housing is one thing we want to address immediately and we've already got a team of people working on that," Jones said.

Jones says both short-term and long-term goals are what need to happen in order for the plan to be successful.

"So that we have some sense of what's an immediate need that we need to work on right away, what resources do we have," Jones said. "What are some longer term goals that we could put together for multiple committees to be working on."

Jones hopes the plan will tackle all of the issues downtown while providing better community collaboration.

"You can create a great plan but often times it ends up on the shelf," Jones said. "We want to make a plan that everyone is involved in, and can participate in and we can actually implement and be successful."