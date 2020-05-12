City of Bridgeport encourages residents to fill out the census

The US census only takes a handful of minutes to fill out, yet according to the city of Bridgeport, they still only have about 50% of responses from residents across Harrison county.

Bridgeport mayor Andy Lang says updating the census data accurately has a big impact on the future of local governments.

"Local governments depend on annual grant funding for different police, fire, special occasions when things become available from the government," Lang said "And those demographics that they get from the census allows them to be able to capitalize on that,"

The data also influences whether or not new businesses decide to come to the area.

"A lot of businesses will use that data," said Lang "These site selectors when they're out looking for new sites to put in businesses when they want to expand or bring a new factory in,"

The data from the census helps support applications for annual grants funding programming and protective equipment for our first responders.

"We have grants at the city on an annual basis for our police department, the fire department, that have supported programs for the drug task force, speeding on the intestate," said Lang "Different programs for the police and help fund specialized equipment for the fire departments,"

And if residents have long thrown out their census forms, there is still time to get online and add your information that will help shape the future of the state for the next ten years.