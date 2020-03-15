City of Charleston declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Charleston has issued a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Amy Goodwin, and City Manager Johnathan Storage made the announcement Sunday evening.

Goodwin says this will allow the city to be immediate in their response to the pandemic.

It also gives the mayor, city manager, and director of homeland security emergency management the authority to issue emergency policies and direct personnel, and other services to perform acts as necessary.

“We need to make sure that we are doing everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Goodwin. “The Emergency Proclamation signed today gives us the ability to be flexible and provides immediate resources for first responders and City administration that are combating this virus.”

The city says their scheduled city council meeting for March 16 will be held electronically..