City of Clarksburg considering Fairmont native for city manager position

A Fairmont native is being considered for the Clarksburg City Manager position.

According to a news release from the City of Clarksburg, Mayor Ryan Kennedy announced that he will be holding a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. for council to consider a proposed employment agreement for Harry Faulk to be the next city manager.

"Mr. Faulk is a native of Fairmont with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration who has served as the Manager or Assistant Manager of several municipalities in the state of Pennsylvania," Kennedy said. "Prior to moving into Public Administration, he served as a paramedic, showing a dedication to helping others. If Council approves, I look forward to his education and experience leading Clarksburg into our unlimited future as we welcome a Mountaineer home!"