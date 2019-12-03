City of Clarksburg declares Glen Elk as "Clarksburg's Little Italy"

The City of Clarksburg announced the designation of "Clarksburg's Little Italy" to the Glen Elk Historic District.

The area is located north of the city's Central Business District, according to a press release from the City of Clarksburg. The area has a rich history steeped in Italian immigration and culture.

The Italian heritage is seen in residents, business and historic architecture of the Glen Elk area.

Clarksburg City Council passed a resolution to designate the neighborhood as "Clarksburg's Little Italy" at a city council meeting Aug. 15. According to the City of Clarksburg, this will be an added distinction to the name of the Glen Elk Historic District.

The city will be dedicating the new signage on Friday at 1 p.m. on the corner of Fourth Street and Clark Street.