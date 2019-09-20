City of Clarksburg suing drug distributors

The City of Clarksburg is joing other West Virginia municipalities in suing drug distributors.

The city hired a lawyer based in Charleston Tuesday, according to a press release from the law firm's office.

“When somebody causes a problem that hurts other people, then there is a way to get a remedy from the courts," Mayor Ryan Kennedy said in a statement. "And, I am certainly open to the possibility to the city pursuing some remedies because we’ve had to put out a lot of money, and there has been a lot of bad stuff that has happened in Clarksburg that wouldn’t have happened had the opioid crisis not occurred."

Charles R. "Rusty" Webb is representing the city. He represents other cities who have filed suit against drug distributors for their role in the opioid crisis, including Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Buckhannon.