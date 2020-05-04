City of Clarksburg swears in city manager

Fairmont native Harry Faulk was sworn in as the City of Clarksburg's city manager Monday.

The swearing-in comes after months of turbulance in the city manager position including former city manager Martin Howe filing suit against the city of Clarksburg. and a candidate turning down the offer in late February.

"The fact that, first of all, he was willing to come during a pandemic and lead us through this crisis, that spoke to me very much. Also, he has the experience of being a city manager of multiple municipalities before, he has education that you would expect a city manager to have. He has both education and experience, that indicates that he will do a good job," said Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy.

Faulk graduated from Fairmont State University with an Associate's in Emergency Medical Services. He went on to receive a Bachelor's in public administration from Point Park University, and a Master's in public policy from the University of Pittsburgh.

Faulk worked as a municipal manager for Heidelberg Borough in Pennsylvania, manager for Elizabeth Township, and assistant manager for the Borough of Green Tree.

"I am going to work closely with [interim City Manager Annette Wright] over the next couple weeks and months to figure out what is going on, what has happened in the past. Pluck her brain as much as I possibly can. [I am] looking forward to joining the team here," said Faulk.

During the ceremony, Wright was awarded a plaque for her work as interim city manager during the transition.