City of Fairmont creates "virtual help desk" with COVID-19 resources

While most of the operations within the city have been forced to shut down, online the city of Fairmont is still working hard for their citizens.

Their latest project, a virtual "Help desk" connecting people to information and resources connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really just created to be a one stop shop for all citizens in Fairmont looking for information, resources, and updates" said Alex Petry, the city's program developer for economic development

The webpage includes links to information from the c-d-c,(say what this is) the latest updates from Governor Jim Justice along with maps showing testing site locations.

While the daily updates and changes can be overwhelming, the city hopes this virtual resource tool will improve contact with their community to information being sought.

"There's a lot of useful information out there right now but I feel like it can be quite overwhelming to filter through everything if you're looking for something specific," Petry said "So we try to organize each piece of information into it's own resource category,"

One of those vital resource categories is for the many small businesses who have been forced to close during the pandemic.

"The Small Business Administration (SBA), they're offering disaster assistance relief to businesses that have been effected financially," said Petry "So we have a worksheet on here that they can fill out and send to SBA to potentially get some relief,"

To help spread the word about their virtual help desk, the city has continually posted updates to their Facebook page where they say they've seen many positive responses.

But these resources are available to not just the citizens of Fairmont but anyone with a computer.

All they have to do is go to the official Fairmont website and find their help desk webpage where information will be updated daily.