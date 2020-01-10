City officials work to improve sidewalks and infrastructure in Morgantown

Morgantown city officials are in the works of creating a better infrastructure for people in the area.

"This has been an on-going effort, the council has identified as one of their key objectives through the strategic planning," said Morgantown city manager Paul Brake.

Brake says officials are making the first steps with regulations for the sidewalks and setting aside money to fix those busy areas.

"The fee that is collected is the municipal service fee," Brake said. "To provide some sort of assistance in high traffic areas where there's a greater amount of pedestrians that circulate through."

Brake says there will be some assistance and says officials still need more information before passing the beginning steps.

"We've identified it as a priority and we will be making adjustments in the code to properly regulate this and to provide programs that will hopefully increase the walk ability of Morgantown," Brake said.

Brake hopes pathways will get better and improve the number of sidewalks for people to travel.

"Whether it's kids going to school or individuals going to there job, even along side the roadway that's a very dangerous sort of environment," Brake said. "There needs to be that buffer and to create a safer environment that really encourages that creates alternative forms of transportation."