City officials working to fight drug problem in Buckhannon

After several residents spoke out at recent city council meetings about the alleged drug usage in North Buckhannon, city officials are working together to help fight the epidemic using resources and educational programs.

Buckhannon Police Chief, Matt Gregory says that the drug problem needs to be addressed in several ways starting with education at an early age.

"We provide a number of informational and educational programs to schools," Gregory said.

Chief Gregory also says that services from different organizations the city collaborates with are important to not only educate but to provide resources to help those who are struggling with substance abuse.

"We also partner with the court system here in Upshur county through the day report center as well as drug court," Gregory said. "There's an organization known as the Opportunity House... it has a number of prevention treatment recovery courses as well."

After residents spoke out about the drug problem in the North Buckhannon area, a neighborhood watch program is in its beginning stages. Chief Gregory says that signage will not only be added in North Buckhannon but through other parts of town.

"Making plans of getting some signage placed in various neighborhoods throughout the city to further conversations about neighborhood watch and these programs," Gregory said.

Chief Gregory says that the most important resource is education and informing younger people on the dangers of drugs.

"That's the beginning of the response to the issue is education and prevention," Gregory said. "If you can establish that first and for most to prevent it from occurring at all through education, then that's certainly a win."

