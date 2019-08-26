The Clarkburg Mission is teaming up with police to find solutions to homelessness

Drug addiction nd homelessness are two problems that continually plague the city of Clarksburg.

Lou Ortenzio, the director of the non-profit rehab shelter The Clarksburg Mission, believes the most important step towards fighting homelessness is collaboration.

One of the most important partnerships, he believes, is with the Clarksburg police.

Previously local law enforcement had been dealing with the different tent cities in the area on their own.

"In the past they've just gone and torn up the encampments and destroyed people's stuff and drive them off- but where do they go?" Ortenzio said

Now they're attempting to partner with The Mission in order to give the homeless somewhere to go.

"The police and the city decided they wanted to go into the tent camps and sweep the encampments they decided to invite us along,"

The Mission's role will be to point homeless individuals in the right direction towards securing housing, which can be difficult.

"A learning curve for me in understanding this was how difficult it is to be house, to maintain housing, and do all the things you have to do to keep housing,"

One obstacle is the lack of affordable housing, something the mission and the city want to tackle.

"Their are housing resources through the West Virginia coalition for homelessness, Homes for Harrison County, and HUD," Ortenzio said "But people need to go through a process for that and there's a need for affordable housing,"

Ortenzio believes that continuing to put resources toward fighting homelessness and addiction in clarksburg will help to revitalize the city as a whole.

"It's all part of the revitalization of our city," said Ortenzio "Because we all want to see clarksburg be in a good place and be a place folks want to come to,"