Clarkburg library offers weekly "Tech Talks"

Clarksburg library is offering weekly classes to help their community get more connected to technology.

The library started this programming back in December.

Each week covers a different topics including thing like "Learning how to use the cloud" and "How to digitize your photos".

The program was created as an answer to repeated questions from library users about the library's online resources.

"Over the years we've had a number of people come to us with questions about technology," said library administrative assistant Edward Pride "Whether it is computer or software, cellphones or tablets, or the resources we have here,"

"Tech Talks" are held once a week at the Clarksburg library on the second floor at noon.