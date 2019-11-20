Clarksburg City Council votes 4 to 1 to demolish 'potential problem' home

Clarksburg City Council decided to demolish a home due to code enforcement violations after a four to one vote on Wednesday.

An appeal was filed by the home’s property manager, Martin Shaffer, after he felt the home located on the 500 block of South Fifth Street was wrongfully placed on the list for future demolitions without meeting the city’s criteria.

However, the city claims the property does meet the qualifications for demolition due to the home’s poor condition and potentially expensive repairs needed to get the home to meet the city’s guidelines.

“I think there’s too much effort on destroying good homes, and this home was a good home,” said Shaffer who was disappointed by the council’s decision.

There is no word yet on when the home may be demolished or if another appeal will be filed.

