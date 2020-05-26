Clarksburg City Hall reopens to public

The start of a short week and the beginning of reopening in Clarksburg Tuesday as City Hall reopens to the public for the first time since coronavirus pandemic procedures were put into place.

"We felt like it was time to [reopen]. We, in having open and transparent government, think it is important for the building to be accessible to the people," said Mayor Ryan Kennedy.

But not all of City Hall is open. The restrooms are closed to the public and guide ropes direct you immediately to the Cashier's offices, the only offices open to visitors.

"Nobody is allowed on the second floor except for people who work for the city," said Mayor Kennedy.

Appointments will need to be scheduled if you need to meet with other departments. City staff recommend you use the drive-up window, located on the back-side of City Hall to handle business.

"If you do not have to come into the building, then don't. Use the drive-through, go on the internet, use the telephone, do whatever. Most things at the city, if you call us ahead of time and tell us that you need it, we can have it waiting for you at the drive-through and you never have to come into the building," said Mayor Kennedy.

City Council will resume in-person meeting, but with a limit of 25-people. Councilmembers chose to continue streaming meetings on Facebook.

"I think it is important to have that openness and transparency," said Mayor Kennedy.