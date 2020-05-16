Clarksburg Farmers Market opens for the season

The Clarksburg Farmers Market held its opening day Saturday morning.

Many vendors were set up and offering a variety of different products.

They reminded shoppers to keep social distancing in mind… and allowed people to place orders before hand to pickup.

The Secretary and Treasurer of the Market, Bill Yoke, said they wanted to make sure everyone was safe while still being able to bring the community the annual market.

"We're trying to do everything we can to have a nice physical market where people can greet each other and we feel that's an important part of the market atmosphere."

The market will happen every Saturday from now until mid October.