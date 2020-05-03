Clarksburg Farmers Market sets new opening date due to COVID-19

The Clarksburg Farmers Market looked forward to opening to the public during Mother's Day weekend, but due to the pandemic, they had to reconsider.

The board decided to move their opening day to May 16.

"The Department of Agriculture has a number of rules and requirements that they have established, and the West Virginia Farmers Market has some guidelines that they've established," Bill Yoke, the Secretary and Treasurer of the Clarksburg Farmers Market said. "We've been spending a good bit of time working out how to meet those requirements and still have a successful market," he said.

Social distancing will still be in place once the market opens, and they are providing a pick-up option to customers.

Vendors will be able to log in to the farmers market website and upload the items they're selling. Customers can then place their order up until the week leading into the market opening. Those who have placed an order can drive by and pick them up.

In order to place an order, visit clarksburgfarmersmarketwv.com.