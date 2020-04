Clarksburg fire crews responded to a structure fire on South Chestnut Street. Neighbors say they noticed the fire just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews on-scene say the home that caught on fire was likely condemned. No person or body was found by fire crews as they fought the fire.

Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg police officers assisted with the fire.

