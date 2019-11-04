Clarksburg History Museum holds monthly opening

The Clarksburg History Museum was open to the public throughout the weekend.

It showcases approximately 20 exhibits of famous people, places and events from Clarksburg.

The president of the museum, Michael Spatafore, said they are always looking to improve their services to the community.

"We're always looking for people to volunteer for the museum, we'e looking for artifacts all the time because we know a lot of people have artifacts out there in their basements and attics, and then we're also looking for people that would like to make donations, monetary donations," he said.

The museum is open the first weekend of every month from noon to 4 p.m.