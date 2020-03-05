Clarksburg Lowe's employee arrested after stealing over $6,000 of merchandise, police say

A Clarksburg man was arrested after police say he stole over $6,000 worth of merchandise from his employer.

Brian Barnes, 39, has been charged with embezzlement.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Lowe's on Emily Drive for a larceny complaint Feb. 10.

The complainant told police that he had Barnes in the office. Barnes, an employee, was caught on camera stealing an item.

The complainant got a signed, written statement from Barnes, police said. Barnes wrote that between Sept. 2019 and Feb. 10, he stole a total of $6,206 worth of Lowe's merchandise.

Police asked Barnes about the merchandise, and he said he gave half of the merchandise away as Christmas gifts. He still had the other half at his house.

Barnes brought back the merchandise he had at his house on Feb. 11, according to court documents. It was 52 items valued over $3300.

Police obtained a warrant for Barnes' arrest.

Barnes is being held at North Central Regional Jail.