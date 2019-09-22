Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center holds annual Classic Car Show

The residents at the Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Clarksburg got somewhat of a blast from the past.

As their parking lot filled up with vintage vehicles, the center kicked off their annual Classic Car Show.

As some sat and enjoyed the view, others browsed the cars on display, enjoyed food, and waited for prizes to be awarded.

The center's Activity Director, Linda Curry, said nothing can replace this event as it brings so much joy to their residents.

"They just truly love it, they enjoy watching the residents face when they say 'oh I had one like that', they just truly enjoy it, it just triggers so many memories, " said Curry.

Curry went on to say the event is a resident favorite and they hope to add more cars to their mix in future years.

