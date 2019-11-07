Clarksburg Police investigating a body found near East Pike St.

Updated: Thu 8:50 AM, Nov 07, 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.VA. (WDTV)-- Clarksburg Police are investigating a body found along the railroad tracks near East Pike St.

According to 911 operators the call came in around 8 a.m.

Officials are currently unsure if the death is suspicious.

