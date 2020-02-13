Clarksburg VA hosts Love Your Heart event for female veterans

Female veterans learned the importance of heart health Thursday at the Clarksburg VA.

Staff hosted their first Love Your Heart event.

Vets were invited to see various heart specialists at the hospital. Doctors screened them for their blood pressure, heart rate and other vital signs.

They'll pass those results and other data collected from the women to a prevention clinic.

Cardiologist Kristen Bell helped plan and organize the event. She said women need to pay special attention to their heart health.

"They're underdiagnosed and they underreport," Bell said. "Time is money. We have women who don't present with symptoms soon enough and they're not screened early enough. We wanted to start the screening process now."

They hope to bring the event back next year and possibly open it to the public.