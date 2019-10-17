Boil water advisory issued for Adamston area due to water main break

The Clarksburg Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for the Adamston area due to a water main break.

According to Plant Superintendent Bob Davis, water may have been shut off, but is being restored for West Pike Street, Fairmont Avenue, Junkins Avenue, Hoffman Avenue, Gladwell Street, Adams Avenue, Edgewood Avenue, Glen Avenue and Glenwood Hills.

In the meantime, Davis says those areas are being placed on a boil water advisory until further notice.

The board will conduct water samples and testing Friday before the notice will be canceled.