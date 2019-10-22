Clarksburg announces next round of condemned home demolitions

The city of Clarksburg has released the list of the next round of abandoned or condemned homes they plan on taking down.

On the most recent city manager's report there is a list of 43 structures the city is planning to take down due to health and safety reasons.

The city currently plans to contract most of these demolitions out, and while this costs the city money, mayor Ryan Kennedy says it is the safest way to make sure these houses are taken care of.

"There are certain things that public works can do and can't do," Kennedy said "We don't have all the equipment and the training that all the contractors do, so with certain structures the demolishment is simple enough we can do on our own but with others we need an outside contractor,"

Council members will be meeting Tuesday to further discuss how best to determine what houses need taken down.