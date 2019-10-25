Clarksburg city council debates vacant city manager position

City Council met late Thursday night to discuss the issue of the vacant seat of city manager.

Since the resignation of Martin Howe back in August, the city manager position has been filled by the city clerk, Annette Wright.

The council has deliberated and will be putting out an add for the position to all interested candidates by next week.

Terms limits were also up for discussion at the meeting.

After much back and forth from all the council members, they decided that all elected positions on council will have term limits.

However, the position of city manager will not have limitations.

Wright says the council is hoping to find the best candidates in the early months of next year.

"We're hoping by that time they will have went though their resumes and determined how many they want to interview, dates, times that they want to do those interviews and narrow it down to where somebody could really be on board and ready to go February or March," said Wright happily.

The council will be accepting resumes throughout the month of November.

