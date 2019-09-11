Clarksburg commemorates 9/11 with special ceremony

The city of Clarksburg held a special ceremony honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11.

First responders for the city gathered outside the city municipal building for a special prayer followed by a brief speech from the mayor, who says this is the first year the city has held its own remembrance ceremony.

"The counties often have ceremonies but we haven't and I thought it was really important that we start commemorating such an important day," Mayor Ryan Kennedy said "I myself as a military veteran and my friends who are first responders, this was an important day for all of us,"

The service concluded with a performance of taps.