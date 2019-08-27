Clarksburg considers moving needle exchange program to protect downtown businesses

The needle exchange program has been a subject of controversy for years and now the city is discussing the possibility of moving it out of downtown Clarksburg.

"It is the view of the council that the needle exchange program has been having a negative impact on our downtown area, our downtown businesses and our citizens in general," said Mayor Ryan Kennedy

Currently, Clarksburg city council is working on an ordinance they say will help reform the local health department's needle exchange program.

Mayor Kennedy says the need for reform has to do with protecting downtown businesses.

"With the amount of thefts that increase every thursday afternoon when the needle exchange program I going on it has driven some of our businesses out of town,"

Leah Michael, who just opened up her own business "Momma Leah's Goods"in downtown, says people questioned her choice to open up in the area.

"I had several people ask me why are you starting a business in clarksburg because of the stigma with clarksburg right now," Michael said

Michael says she isn't worried about the program or those using it impacting her business.

"People that go into the needle exchange program and need to do that for whatever their life circumstance might be, they're just people to and they're not effecting me personally,"

Next, the city is discussing with the department a plan to move to a less central location.

"The health department said that they are open to moving it, but they need some help finding a location," Mayor Kennedy said "So I think the city is willing to partner with them to help find some locations,"

While no definitive plans have been made yet, Mayor Kennedy says they'll make sure it’s easily accessible.

"We have to find a place where people would still be able to access it and get the service they need," Mayor Kennedy "But at the same time it would minimize the negative impact to the surrounding area,"

Council will vote on the second reading of that amendment next week.