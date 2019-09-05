UPDATE: Council votes on resolution to name properties "slum" areas

UPDATE 09/05/19 11:00 p.m.

Clarksburg city council voted to declaire certain properties in the city as "slum" areas.

Legally before the city can demolish a vacant building, it has to be declared uninhabitable and hazardous.

This will declare that certain properties that are unsafe and rundown in Clarksburg will be demolished in the future.

Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy, says that this is the first step of declaring the slum areas and now can move forward to eventually demolish the specific properties.

"So we had a list of specific properties scattered throughout the city," said Kennedy. "Tonight, we declared that those properties that are slum which is the first legal step we have to take in order to eventually be able to demolish the properties."

ORIGINAL STORY

Clarksburg will be having a regular council meeting Thursday and the fate of some abandon buildings is up for discussion.

A resolution will be considered to declare certain areas of Clarksburg slum or blight. This means these structures are uninhabitable and unsafe.

The city's mayor, Ryan Kennedy says these vacant properties are a public health hazard and a crime-problem due to drug trafficking.

At the meeting they will be going over the list of specific properties this will affect.

Mayor Kennedy says this is the first step and it will allow them to eventually demolish the unsafe structures.

"By having less of those vacant structures around for those type of activities to go on. it improves both the health and safety of Clarksburg," said Mayor Kennedy.

The council meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 pm. It will also discuss enacting an anti-nepotism policy to prevent favoritism in city employment among other issues.