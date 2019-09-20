Clarksburg council meeting officially forms safety task force

The city of Clarksburg held their council meeting Thursday evening at 6:30. A number of issues concerning Clarksburg were discussed.

The city council meets at the Clarksburg City Municipal Building the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m.

The primary act that came out of this meeting was the "Task Force on Public Safety" was officially formed.

Mayor of Clarksburg says this committee will be made up of residents only. The hope is the group will give recommendations to the city council on how to make the town safer.

"I think it is very important that the citizens have a voice so they can tell us what they're seeing out there in their everyday lives," said Mayor Kennedy.

"Unfortunately, with this crime problem, our citizens are living it every day. I want to hear from real citizens with real problems that have real common-sense solutions," said Kennedy.

Wayne Worth was named the chair of the "Task Force on Public Safety". Mayor Kennedy says Worth is a Clarksburg resident that has volunteered for the city numerous times.

In addition, Kennedy says Worth has put in his own time as a resident to try to stop the drug problem in Clarksburg.

Worth will be working on putting the committee together in the next few weeks, and eventually, come to the city council with opinions and recommendations.