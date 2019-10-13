Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held children's fall festival

Children gathered in the Clarksburg-Harrison Library Saturday for the fall festival.

Children and parents enjoyed making crafts, playing games and much more during the fall festival at Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library (WDTV).

The event was supposed to take place on Waldamore lawn, but the rain moved things inside.

However, the rain didn't stop the kids from having fun.

There were games, crafts, food, and much more for the kids to enjoy.

"This was just a great way to promote additional programming that we offer at the library. Both the children and teen programming involve a lot of steam activities, which is really something that the kids hopefully will very much enjoy," Shannon Jackson, the programming and marketing coordinator said.

"We offer lots of different programs throughout the week and sometimes on weekends and everything is always free," Erica Perry, a children's librarian said.

There are many more events happening through October for kids and teens. For more information on events being held by the Clarksburg public library, you can visit their website.