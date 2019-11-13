Clarksburg man accused of robbing Smoke Time Sams

A Clarksburg man was arrested after he allegedly robbed Smoke Time Sams.

According to the criminal complaint, 25-year-old Timothy Merritt went into Smoke Time Sams just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was armed with a pistol and ordered the employee to give him money out of each register and the safe cabinet.

The employee followed Merritt's orders and gave him the money, court documents state. He ordered the employee and customers to go into the restroom, then he fled out the back door on Hart street and continued on a trail off of Hart Street.

Police detained Merritt on Duncan Avenue. He was only wearing a t-shirt, shorts and black slip-on shoes in 20 degree weather.

Police searched the area where they found Merritt and found a gray Walmart bag concealed in a green waste management can at the intersection of Hart Street and Davis Street. The gray Walmart bag had over $3,000 in cash.

Clothing was also recovered in the area, according to the complaint. Video surveillance from Smoke Time Sams and Davis Street matched the clothing items found in Merritt had fled to, as well as the shoes he was wearing.

Merritt has been charged with first degree robbery and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.