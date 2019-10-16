Clarksburg man accused of assaulting woman

A Clarksburg man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Sept 27.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a house on Liberty Avenue about a domestic complaint. The victim told them that Shawn Aley Sr. punched her on her left check, knocking out a piece of her tooth.

Police say they saw a piece of her tooth missing.

Aley had two prior domestic battery offenses, according to the complaint. The first offense was on March 14, 2011, and the second offense was on Feb. 11, 2013.

Aley has been charged with third offense domestic battery and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $5,000.