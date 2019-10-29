Clarksburg man accused of hiding drugs in back seat of police cruiser

A Clarksburg man was arrested after he allegedly hid drugs in the back seat of a police cruiser Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a spray painted black Chevy S-10 on Clay Street for defective equipment and failure to use a turn signal.

Police made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Isaiah Thompson, who appeared to have droopy eyelids, bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. He also had an odor of marijuana on him.

Thompson provided police with ID, and it was discovered that he did not have a driver's license. He also did not have insurance on the car.

Thompson admitted to having a firearm in the truck under the seat beside to him, police say. The firearm, a Charter Arms .38 special revolver, was unloaded, but the ammunition was loose in the driver's side door pocket.

Police had Thompson get out of the car and patted him down. They found a large sum of cash in his pants pocket.

A field sobriety test was administered, and Thompson showed signs of impairment, the complaint states. He admitted to recently using heroin and marijuana.

Police requested a K-9 with the Harrison County's Sheriff's Department to do a free air sniff of the car. The dog showed gave a signal for positive presence of controlled substances inside.

Thompson was detained and placed in the back of the cruiser, police say. An empty heroin stamp was found inside Thompson's car.

While police were talking to Thompson, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cruiser. He denied having any drugs on him.

Thompson was seen wiggling around in the back seat and was them removed from the cruiser and searched, according to the complaint. Police noticed the odor was stronger near the seat where Thompson was sitting.

Police removed the back seat of the patrol car and found a baggy tucked into the seat. Multiple baggies were found inside the baggy.

A later check of the baggy revealed that two bags of presumed heroin and one bag of marijuana were inside the baggie, according to the complaint.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I narcotic. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $25,000.