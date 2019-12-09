Clarksburg man arrested after robbing two people, deputies say

A Clarksburg man was arrested after deputies say he robbed two people in October.

According to the criminal complaint, a man and his friend arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Oct. 3.

The victim said he was with his friend and taking his vehicle on a test drive on Claypool hill, in the area of Fourth Street and Blair Lane when several people armed with an ax handle and baseball bat approached them.

The man with the baseball bat approached the car alone, according to deputies. He was identified as 25-year-old Drome Claypool.

Claypool began questioning the victim's friend about some money he had, according to court documents. He accused the victim's friend of stealing the money.

The victim's friend brought $1,000 to possibly purchase the victim's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said the money was secured in a black wallet that appeared to look like a check book.

Claypool asked to see the money, and the victim handed him the wallet out of fear, deputies said.

After the victim handed over the wallet, Claypool refused to give the money back and demanded the victim hand over his cell phone and the rest of the money, according to the complaint.

The victim told deputies that Claypool threatened both him and his friend's lives with the baseball bat if he didn't listen.

The victim refused, and Claypool began to hit hit the windshield of the vehicle with the baseball bat, according to deputies.

After hitting the windshield, the victim said Claypool grabbed a change purse full of silver dollars and the victim's friend's cellphone from inside the vehicle.

As the victim was pulling away, Claypool threw the baseball bat through the back glass of the vehicle, court documents state. The baseball bat landed in the cargo area.

Deputies say the cellphone taken was valued at $1,000.

Deputies got a warrant for Claypool's arrest.

Claypool has been charged with robbery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $25,000.