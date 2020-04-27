Harrison County man arrested after sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on two separate incidents in Fall 2019, police say

A Clarksburg man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on two separate occasions in the fall of 2019.

Julio Escalante-Rodriguez, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Escalante-Rodriguez sexually assaulted the victim in September and November 2019.

Police say the sexual assaults happened as Escalante-Rodriguez's home on Oakland Avenue.

According to court documents, the victim was a family member. The victim disclosed the incidents during an interview at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Escalante-Rodriguez provided admitted to the incidents, police say.

Police obtained a warrant for Escalante-Rodriguez's arrest.