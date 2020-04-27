Harrison County man arrested after sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on two separate incidents in Fall 2019, police say

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- A Clarksburg man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on two separate occasions in the fall of 2019.
Julio Escalante-Rodriguez, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.
According to the criminal complaint, Escalante-Rodriguez sexually assaulted the victim in September and November 2019.
Police say the sexual assaults happened as Escalante-Rodriguez's home on Oakland Avenue.
According to court documents, the victim was a family member. The victim disclosed the incidents during an interview at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.
Escalante-Rodriguez provided admitted to the incidents, police say.
Police obtained a warrant for Escalante-Rodriguez's arrest.