Clarksburg man sentenced to 10 years for distributing meth

A Clarksburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for methamphetamine distribution.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 31-year-old Rex Rowan pleaded guilty to one county of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in May 2019. He admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine in September 2018 in Harrison County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook prosecuted Rowan's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.