Clarksburg man sentenced to over 8 years imprisonment for role in meth distribution operation

A Clarksburg man was sentenced to over eight years for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 56-year-old Paul Casto pleaded guilty to one count of "Distribution of Methamphetamine" in May 2019. Casto admitted to selling methamphetamine in Harrison County in June 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Casto's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.