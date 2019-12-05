Clarksburg man sold crack cocaine and heroin to a CI eight times in 2018, Task Force Officers say

A Clarksburg man was arrested after task force officers say he sold crack cocaine and heroin to a CI eight times in 2018.

On Jan. 25, 2018, 47-year-old Jason Hanshaw sold crack cocaine to a CI working with the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force for $200, according to court documents.

Task force officers say Hanshaw sold crack cocaine to a CI on Jan. 30, 2018 for $100, on Jan. 31, 2018 for $50 and on March 5, 2018 for $100.

Hanshaw sold heroin to a CI on April 17, 2018 for $50, on May 1, 2018 for $100, on May 4, 2018 for $60 and on Oct. 19, 2018 for $100, according to the criminal complaint.

Task force officers say Hanshaw sold the drugs at West Pike Street and West Main Street in Clarksburg.

Task force officers got a warrant for Hanshaw's arrest.

Hanshaw has been charged with eight counts delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.