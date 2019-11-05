Clarksburg named most patriotic city in West Virginia

Clarksburg was named a winner of Insurify's 2019 Most Patriotic City in America award for West Virginia.

According to a press release from Insurify, there are cities in each state that are home to more military members and veterans compared to others, and for that reason, they have earned the title of Most Patriotic Cities in America.

The press release say the most patriotic city in each state was identified through an analysis of the percentage of active service members and veterans in each city throughout West Virginia. The data science and research team at Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison website, turned to its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications.

There are more than one million active duty military personnel, 800,000 reserves, and 18 million veterans in the country, according to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Census Bureau.

