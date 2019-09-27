Clarksburg names new Police Chief

The city of Clarksburg has named a new Chief of Police.

According to a press release from the city of Clarksburg, Mark Kiddy will become the new Chief of Police.

Kiddy has 33 years of law enforcement experience, starting with the Clarksburg Police Department in 1986.

After completing 12 years of service, Kiddy moved into his current role with the West Virginia State Police in 1998. Kiddy rose through the ranks and ultimately became Detachment Commander.

Kiddy also served in the U.S. Army Reserves and received several awards and commendations.

“Clarksburg is where I started my law enforcement career. It is good to come full circle and return to my roots," said Kiddy. "I recognize the vitality of having a strong police-community relationship and consider the safety of the community of Clarksburg a top priority.”

“I am confident that Mark will be a great fit for our City and he is capable of addressing the many issues and challenges the City faces," said Interim City Manager Annette Wright.

Kiddy will begin his new position on October 12.

