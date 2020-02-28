Clarksburg officially selects new city manager

Clarksburg has officially selected their next city manager.

After going through 60 applications, Clarksburg city council made their final decision on the hiring of a new city manager at their meeting Thursday night.

Michael Webb was named as the city's next manager.

Webb has years of experience as the city manager of Princeton, West Virginia.

Mayor Kennedy says it's this experience and more than made Webb the standout candidate.

"He worked for regional authority at one point in his career so he knows a lot about water, sewer and other related infrastructure projects," Mayor Kennedy said "So he's had a good track record of his work there and in other projects so we just thought he was a really good fit,"

Mayor Kennedy says Webb is expected to begin work as the city manager April 13th.