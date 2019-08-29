Clarksburg prepares city safety procedures ahead of Italian Heritage Festival

"There's so many festival-goers which is a great thing, but whenever you get large crowds of people bad things could happen,"

Somewhere between 25-75,000 people are expected to be coming through downtown clarksburg for this years Italian Heritage Festival.

And while large crowds are always a safety concern, Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy says that over the past 40 years the city has been able to figure out what the best plan of action is to ensure everyone's safety.

"This is the 40th year we've been doing this festival so we have a track record to show what works and what doesn't in terms of having the proper personnel in the proper place at the proper time,"

Mayor Kennedy says having such a strong police presence turns away criminal activity.

"When people see police officers and they're walking around and it seems like the place is well covered, a lot of times that will discourage people from doing something they shouldn't do,"

Over the years, the most common emergency response​ needed during the festival is for medical problems.

"Occasionally we have a medical emergency, someone will get overheated for example and not drink enough water," Kennedy said "Those are the most common emergencies we get,"

Despite the crowds, Mayor Kennedy says he believes the festival is one of the safest places to be.

"It's one of the safest places to be, in the festival during the festival times because there's such a heavy police presence,"

There are several street closures to keep in mind over the weekend: main street from 2nd to 4th street will be closed Thursday through Sunday evening.

Pike street will be closed during Saturday's parade

Main street will reopen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.