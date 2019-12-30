Clarksburg prepares for their New Year's Eve bash

While big cities like New York and Vegas are known for their big new year celebrations, Clarksburg’s leaders hope to create their own version of that this year .

The celebration will have two parts, beginning at the recently restored Robinson Grand theater.

The space holds just over 900 people, and the theater has sold just over 500 tickets so far.

A band close to the heart of many of us, "The Davisson Brothers" will perform.

"We consider them our hometown heros for sure," said Ryan Tolley, executive director of the Robinson Grand theater "they were born and raised in the Harrison county area and are always so generous to come back,"

Being the second new year's eve since they opened, the Robinson Grand management hopes to make this event a tradition.

"As city traditions, whether it be old ones that we want to carry on or new ones, the Robinson Grand certainly wants to be at the center of that and the center of the community,"

The Robinson Grand partners with "Uptown Clarksburg", a group of small business owners who want to help their city thrive.

"We're trying to improve the lives of people who live in Clarksburg and it's economic development," Lindsey Bailey-Cain, the head of the New Year's Eve Bash planning committee said "Having a party that's open the the public, it inspires people to be more festive and be more involved with their city,"

After things wrap up at the theater, a special "after party" will be held, featuring Clarksburg's own ball drop

Organizers say they expect several hundred people to come here, to Jackson Square, for a midnight firework show that will send the city into the new year.