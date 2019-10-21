Clarksburg residents arrested after deputies say they found drugs during traffic stop

Two Clarksburg residents were arrested after deputies say they found drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a white Chevrolet Malibu due to an illegible license plate on West Virginia Avenue.

The driver was identified as James Audia. The passenger was identified as Jennifer Gump.

Audia told deputies that he did not have a valid driver's license. Dispatch confirmed Audia's license was suspended for an unpaid citation.

Deputies say the registration was legible after getting a closer look. It was a dealer registration that did not belong to Audia and Gump.

Deputies conducted a free air sniff with their K-9 unit. The dog gave a positive indication.

Deputies searched the car and found a small yellow baggie with crystal methamphetamine under the driver's seat and a used glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine in the center console.

A loaded .25 caliber handgun was located in the center console, according to the complaint. Audia denied there was a gun but later claimed in was his.

Deputies searched Gump's purse and found a .25 caliber handgun with a damaged serial number. Audia claimed the gun belonged to him, and he had purchased it from a man.

A Clarksburg Police officer searched Gump, according to the complaint. The officer found several ounces of cyrstal methamphetamine inside her bra and underwear packaged for distribution.

Deputies search Audia and found a large amount of cash in both his from pockets.

Gump and Audia have been charged with possession with intent to deliver.